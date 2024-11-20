Guwahati dog abuse video sparks public outrage; rescue operations underway

Guwahati, Nov 20: A disturbing video showing a man beating a dog in a residential area of Guwahati has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among citizens and animal rights activists.

The video, uploaded by a concerned neighbour, shows the man repeatedly striking a dog, believed to be a Husky, with a stick on the balcony of his home at Bylane Number 1, Bikrampur Path, Japorigog. The animal can be heard screaming in pain (see video below).

The video, which has drawn widespread condemnation, prompted animal rescuer Abhay Borah to take immediate action to rescue the dog. At the time of writing this report, Borah has approached Geetanagar Police Station, and efforts are underway to rescue the animal.

“We saw the video and took swift action to rescue the dog. It is likely a Husky breed, and we are currently at Geetanagar Police Station seeking their assistance, as we cannot trespass on someone’s property,” Abhay told The Assam Tribune.

According to the neighbours, the abuse has been ongoing for the past four months. The neighbour who filmed the incident, revealed that the man had been regularly beating the dog on the balcony, with the abuse occurring at least three times a day.

“For the past four months, we’ve seen this happen repeatedly. The dog would scream in agony, but the man would not stop,” said the neighbour, who chose to remain anonymous.

“When I asked around, people said some owners use such measures to train their pets. But this was continuous, and at times, the dog was left on the balcony during the intense heat of May and June,” the neighbour added.

The neighbour, who had previously confronted the man about the abuse, decided to take action by recording the video.

“I’ve screamed at him on several occasions, asking why he was beating the dog when it hadn’t done anything wrong, but he ignored me. Today, I decided enough was enough. I recorded this video in the hopes of getting help to rescue the dog. I’ll provide all the evidence, if necessary,” the neighbour added.

Further reports from other neighbours indicate that the abuse extended beyond daytime hours, with some claiming the man also beat the dog at night.

The video has sparked widespread outrage amongst the public, with many demanding immediate action from authorities to hold the man accountable for animal cruelty.

"This video is deeply distressing and highlights how humanity fails in its responsibility toward animals. Though animals cannot voice their pain, they experience emotions similar to ours. Research shows that a dog’s brain is comparable to that of a two-year-old child, making such cruel abuse unimaginable. While strict laws protect humans from abuse, similar protections for animals are lacking in many parts of the world, leaving them vulnerable to mistreatment and exploitation," says Ankita Bhowmick, animal activist.

Another dog lover, Pansy Thakuria, believes that understanding the law is crucial to holding abusers accountable. "If you're an animal lover or want to help, it's important to have a list of NGOs and rescuers. Knowing animal cruelty laws also helps you stand up for animals and inform offenders that they could face arrest," she said.