Guwahati doctor arrested for raping minor domestic help

Guwahati, Dec 13: A shocking incident has come to light where a doctor of a Guwahati-based hospital has been accused of raping a 17-year-old domestic helper in the city.

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar area and the accused doctor has been identified as Jyotirmoy Deka.

Following the incident, Latasil police arrested the doctor and sent him to judicial custody and a case under IPC 376(2)/RW 6 POCSO has been registered against him.