Guwahati: ‘Digi Yatra’ facility launched at LGBI airport

Guwahati, Aug 21: In a bid to provide contactless and seamless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports based on the Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), the government on Sunday rolled out the 'Digi Yatra' facility at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

As per reports, this is the first-of-its-kind facility in the Northeastern region where passengers will be able to register their documents on the Digi Yatra app and enter the airport by scanning their faces. The gate will open as soon as the face will be recognised on the camera. The service will be available in three major areas of the airport -- the first entrance, check-in and boarding areas.

"This is a novel attempt by the government to make air travel hassle-free. We hope that the majority of passengers in the northeast will use this facility in the near future," LGBI chief airport officer Utpal Baruah was quoted as saying.

Currently, the Digi Yatra' facility is available for Akasa and IndiGo passengers in Guwahati, and it will be offered by all other airlines by September.

Assam Industries & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated the service at the LGBI airport. Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt of India Rajiv Bansal; Secretary Transport, Govt of Assam, Adil Khan and Chief Airport Officer Utpal Barua were present on the occasion.