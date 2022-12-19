Guwahati: Differently-abled persons stage protest over linking of pension scheme with Orunodoi

Guwahati, Dec 19: The Divyang Mancha Assam today protested against the linking of Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme with Orunodoi Scheme in front of Janata Bhawan.

The protestors raised voice against the alleged discrepancies in the appointment of divyangs to various government posts.

They further demanded to increase the pension amount from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000.

In line with the direct benefit transfer into reality, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has launched a special scheme, Orunodoi 2.0, under which 10.54 lakh beneficiaries will be given Rs 1,250 every month.

While speaking to media CM Sarma informed that from April 2023 onwards, all the existing beneficiaries of the Deen Dayal Divyangan Pension Yojana and Indira Miri Widow Pension Scheme would be subsumed under Orunodoi 2.0. Divyangans and transgenders would also be included under the 'Orunodoi' scheme. Households having member, who is a dwarf or suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy, thalassemia, hemophilia, etc. would also be included under Orunodoi scheme.