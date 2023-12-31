85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Deputy Director of Elementary Education Dept arrested over sexual harassment charge

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Deputy Director of Elementary Education Dept arrested over sexual harassment charge
X

Representational image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Dec 31: In a shocking incident, an employee of the Directorate of Elementary Education, Kahilipara, allegedly faced sexual harassment by the deputy director of the department in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to information received, deputy director Amir Hussain allegedly tried to sexually assault his colleague in his room.

Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at the Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost, based on which Hussain was arrested and is currently under the custody of Dispur police.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X