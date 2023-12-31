Guwahati: Deputy Director of Elementary Education Dept arrested over sexual harassment charge

Guwahati, Dec 31: In a shocking incident, an employee of the Directorate of Elementary Education, Kahilipara, allegedly faced sexual harassment by the deputy director of the department in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to information received, deputy director Amir Hussain allegedly tried to sexually assault his colleague in his room.

Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at the Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost, based on which Hussain was arrested and is currently under the custody of Dispur police.