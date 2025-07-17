Guwahati declared Northeast’s cleanest capital in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25

Guwahati, July 17: Guwahati and North Lakhimpur have emerged as top performers in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024–25, with both cities being recognised as the “Promising Swachh Sheher of Assam”.

The awards were conferred at a ceremony held on Thursday at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, which was attended by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania.

Taking to social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the achievement, declaring Guwahati the cleanest capital city in the Northeast following its Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus certification and 1-Star Garbage Free City (GFC) rating.

“A reflection of Assam’s sustained efforts in city sanitation and public hygiene. The city continues to lead with purpose and progress,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He credited the people of Guwahati and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for the city’s steady climb in the cleanliness rankings.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania echoed the sentiment, calling the recognition “a result of organised efforts, public awareness and people’s participation”. He described the award as “an inspiration to build a transparent, green, and inclusive Guwahati”.

According to official data, Guwahati saw a remarkable improvement in its national ranking within the 3–10 lakh population category, climbing from 402 out of 448 cities last year to 44 out of 95 this year — placing it in the middle rung.

The city also joins Assam’s other AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) cities — Silchar, Nagaon and Dibrugarh — in earning a 1-Star GFC ranking for the first time.

Meanwhile, North Lakhimpur too made significant progress, moving up to rank 155 out of 820 in the 50,000 to 3 lakh population category.

Assam marked another milestone with six cities receiving the ODF++ certification this year, up from none in the previous assessment. Nagaon and Silchar also showed notable improvements in their respective rankings.

With these gains, Assam appears to be steadily advancing towards its goal of sustainable urban cleanliness and sanitation.