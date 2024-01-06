Guwahati: Death of inmate leads to operation at Rehab Centre

Guwahati, Jan 6: Following the death of an inmate, an operation was carried out at a drug rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Saturday.

According to sources, the inmate was undergoing treatment at the Peace Wellness Rehab Centre in Krishnagar since April 2023, however, he suddenly fell ill on January 3 of this year.

The doctors suggested the authorities of the rehab centre to take the inmate to the hospital for better medical care, however, instead of taking him to the hospital, the authorities reportedly administered the medicine, ignoring the doctor’s advice and leading to his unfortunate demise.

Following this, the sleuths of the Anti-Drug and Prohibition Council launched an operation at the rehab centre to inquire about the matter.

It was found that the CCTV footage had a backup for only 24 hours, owing to which it was difficult to gather evidence for the matter.

One of the officials said, “We read a news item wherein we got to know an inmate died at this rehab centre. To inquire about the matter, we arrived at the rehab centre. We got to know that the deceased was admitted in April last year and his last check-up was done on January 3. As per the initial information, the youth died at the rehab centre and after that he was taken to the hospital. However, the authorities have denied the claim and said that the youth at the hospital. When we tried to check the CCTV visuals, we found that they only had backup for 24 hours, whereas a minimum one-week backup is required. We are still continuing with our inquiries to find details of the matter.”

Meanwhile, one of the staff members said, “The inmate had been ill for several days and we asked his family to take him, but they ignored our requests. Later, he fell severely ill and subsequently, we got him admitted to the hospital. Following this, his family came, however, unfortunately, he did not survive.”