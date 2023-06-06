Guwahati: Dead body recovered at Geetanagar High School

Guwahati, Jun 6: A shocking incident took place in Guwahati where a dead body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in the campus of Geetanagar High School. The deceased person has been identified as Mintu Kalita who was an E-rickshaw driver and was found with a rope tied around his neck.

A woman employee of the school spotted the body and later informed the police about the incident.

On receiving information police reached the spot and immediately started an investigation.