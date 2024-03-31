Guwahati: Dead body of youth recovered under mysterious circumstances

Guwahati, Mar 31: In a shocking incident, the dead body of a youth was found under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati on Sunday.

The body of the deceased was recovered in Satgaon locality at Milijuli Path.



Locals in the Satgaon area informed the police after the discovery of the dead body.



Meanwhile, police arrested one person in connection with the case from the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati on charges of murder.



The arrested youth has been identified as Isad Ali.



Further investigation is underway.

