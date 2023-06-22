Guwahati: Dead body found floating in Hatigaon

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Jun 22: A dead body of a man was found floating in a drain in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday morning.
The incident took place in Lakhimi Nagar Tiniali where the locals spotted the floating dead body and informed the authorities about the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Naren Choudhury, a fish trader.
Further investigation is underway.
