85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Dead body found floating in Hatigaon

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Dead body found floating in Hatigaon
X

Photo: IANS (Representational image)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jun 22: A dead body of a man was found floating in a drain in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Lakhimi Nagar Tiniali where the locals spotted the floating dead body and informed the authorities about the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Naren Choudhury, a fish trader.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Dead body found floating in Hatigaon

Guwahati, Jun 22: A dead body of a man was found floating in a drain in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Lakhimi Nagar Tiniali where the locals spotted the floating dead body and informed the authorities about the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Naren Choudhury, a fish trader.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X