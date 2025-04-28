Guwahati DC mandates silt removal within 2 hrs to curb flooding

Guwahati, April 28: In a bid to combat urban flooding, the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner has issued strict instructions mandating that all agencies and contractors involved in de-siltation activities in Guwahati must remove extracted silt from drain sides within two hours of extraction.

The directive, finalised during recent Mission Flood Free meetings, aims to prevent de-silting operations from inadvertently worsening flood risks by leaving silt heaped alongside drains.

"It is reported by monitoring committees constituted for supervising de-siltation activities that silt remains dumped on drain sides beyond the stipulated two-hour period — in some cases, even after 24 hours of extraction," a statement from the Office of the Commissioner said on Sunday.

Officials have warned that failure to comply with the directive will invite strict legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"Any negligence or non-compliance by executing departments or contractor firms will be treated as obstruction to public service, and legal action may be initiated accordingly," the notification added.

The administration stressed that immediate and rigorous enforcement of the guideline is critical for safeguarding public safety, especially with the monsoon season fast approaching.

Earlier in March, following a review meeting under Mission Flood Free, 20 teams were formed across different wards to monitor de-siltation work undertaken by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Public Works Department (PWD) in rivers and drains under GMC’s jurisdiction.

Launched in April 2024, the Mission Flood Free initiative aims to tackle the city’s persistent urban flooding woes through upgraded drainage systems, construction of flood barriers, and promotion of sustainable water management practices.