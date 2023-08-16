Guwahati: Daylight robbery attempt foiled by residents of Kahilipara

Guwahati, Aug 16: A robbery attempt was foiled by the residents of Kahilipara, Guwahati after a thief was caught red handed while trying to sneak into a house on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the residence of one Bhavesh Barua at Ujjwal Nagar area in Kahilipara. Taking advantage of the fact that no one was at home the thief sneaked into Barua’s residence. However, the neighbours turned suspicious after they saw the thief entering the house and informed Barua about it.

Later he was caught by the neighbours and handed over to the police. The residents further claimed that in the past too such attempts were made by robbers in the area.

The thief has been identified as Dev Thapa.

Bhavesh Barua while speaking to media said, “I was not at home when the incident took place. One of my neighbours called me up and informed that a person has entered my home. Immediately I rushed back and with the help of my neighbours we were able to capture the thief. Since last few days, several incidents of theft took place in the area in broad daylight. We have handed over the thief to the Bhagaduttapur Police.”