Guwahati cyber police recover over ₹2.55 Cr from cybercrime in under a year

Guwahati, Sept 3: Since its inception in September 2023, the Cyber Police Station at Panbazar has successfully recovered over ₹2.55 crore in connection with various cybercrime cases, informed Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, during a press meet on Tuesday.

In under a year, the dedicated cybercrime unit has registered 606 cases, involving a staggering ₹35.51 crore in fraudulent activities.

Commissioner Barah highlighted the alarming rise in cybercrime within Guwahati, prompting the establishment of the specialised police station.

“Cybercrime has shot up in Guwahati, and to counter it, we set up a full-fledged cyber police station. Since its inception, we have received numerous complaints from the public, with criminals employing a range of tricks and fraudulent methods to deceive and loot people,” Barah stated.

Barah further informed that Guwahati Police had recently cracked a sophisticated cybercrime racket, resulting in the arrest of several individuals.

The case, registered under Sections 468, 420, and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, led to the arrest of four suspects - Bablu Das (29), Anvesh Chandra (22), Chinmoy Chakraborty (27), and Abinash Mahato (23).

Explaining the modus operandi of the criminals, Barah said, “These criminals require bank accounts to rotate illicit money. They enlist agents who target financially vulnerable individuals to open these accounts. The mobile numbers linked to these accounts are also provided by the agents. Once the bank accounts are opened and the banking kits are received, they are sent to different locations, where the accounts are activated through mobile banking. This process allows them to circulate the illicit funds.”

During the operation, the police recovered several incriminating items, including 44 cheque books, 12 bank passbooks, and 49 ATM cards, among others.

Commissioner Barah also warned the public about various online scams currently circulating, such as the APDCL scam, digital arrest scam, work-from-home scam, investment app scam, and fake email scam.

He also elaborated on the modus operandi of each scam, urging citizens to be vigilant.

In a note of caution, Barah appealed to the public not to open bank accounts and hand them over for someone else’s use in exchange for monetary benefits. “Doing this might land you in jail. Please be aware and vigilant,” he advised.