Guwahati customs seizes hydroponic cannabis worth 1.46 Cr at LGBI Airport

Guwahati, Dec 25: The Airport Unit of Guwahati Customs on Wednesday seized hydroponic cannabis worth approximately Rs 1.46 crore at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), officials said.

The seizure was made on December 24 during routine screening of checked-in baggage of passengers travelling on Flight No. FD-124 from Don Mueang (DMK), Bangkok, to Guwahati.

Customs officers detected suspicious items while scanning the baggage, which was subsequently subjected to a detailed examination.

During the search, officials recovered three packages containing about 1.463 kilograms of dried greenish-coloured material suspected to be hydroponic weed (cannabis).

The substance was tested using a drug detection kit available at the Customs office, which confirmed the presence of cannabis.

Following the recovery, a case of outright smuggling has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to Customs officials, the total value of the seized contraband has been estimated at Rs 1,46,30,000.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials added.

The seizure was carried out by officers of the LGBI Airport Unit under the Guwahati Customs Division, Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Shillong.