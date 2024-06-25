Guwahati: CRPF jawan killed by wife over alleged love affair

Guwahati, June 25: A sensational incident unfolded in Guwahati after a woman killed her husband in the Kahilipara area over an alleged extramarital affair.

According to initial information, the woman was residing with her husband, Ditumoni Haloi, at a rental place in the Kahilipara area. There has been a fight between the duo since marriage.

The woman was allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair with another man.

It is learned that the deceased, originally hailing from Tihu, was a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted at 175 battalion in Manipur. The couple is parents to two children.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter.