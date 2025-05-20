Guwahati crosses 100 mm rainfall mark; IMD predicts more rain till May 23

Guwahati, May 20: The city recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall since Monday night, crossing the 100 mm mark as the city continues to reel under relentless downpours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall will persist across Assam till May 23.

Rainfall data from various stations in and around the city on May 20 showed significant precipitation — 115 mm at AAU-HRS, 110 mm at Mirza Circle Office, and 100 mm at IASST-Kamrup — pointing to widespread and intense weather activity, a statement issued by the government, on Tuesday, informed.

According to the IMD, both western and southern Assam are likely to experience even heavier rainfall in the coming days, with isolated locations potentially recording up to 200 mm.

In Guwahati, authorities fear that continued showers could worsen waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupt traffic flow, and increase the risk of tree falls and localized landslides, particularly in hillside pockets.

Emergency response teams have been placed on high alert, and city officials are closely monitoring the evolving situation.

In a post on a social media platform, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that municipal authorities are prepared to respond to any incidents arising from the ongoing weather.

Residents have been strongly advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, especially during peak rainfall hours.

Those living in vulnerable areas — including low-lying neighbourhoods and slopes prone to erosion — have been urged to stay alert for signs of flooding or landslides.

The public is also requested to follow official weather updates and advisories from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and local disaster management teams as the city braces for a prolonged period of inclement weather.