Guwahati crime cases drop from 35,000 to 5000 in five years: Outgoing Police Commissioner

Guwahati, Jan 3: Guwahati Police has reduced annual crime cases from 35,000 to 5,000 in five years, outgoing Commissioner Diganta Barah revealed at a press briefing. As he prepares to hand over the reins, PC Barah reflects on a tenure marked by significant achievements in crime reduction and law enforcement.

Steady Crime Reduction Over Five Years

The past five years have seen a significant drop in crime registrations, from 17,107 cases in 2020 to just 7,337 in 2024. Disposal rates improved drastically, with 32,947 cases disposed of in 2023 alone. Pendency rates also dropped sharply, from 35,396 in 2020 to 4,268 in 2024. Conviction rates have steadily risen, reaching 26.08% in 2024.

Major Breakthroughs in Investigations

High-profile cases solved under Barah’s leadership include:

Land Scam Bust: A network involving government officials, advocates, and land mafias was dismantled, with 165 arrests and 118 cases registered. The crackdown led to policy reforms in land registration.

Murder of Ranjit Bora : The 2022 Panjabari daylight shooting and robbery were solved, revealing a six-member gang.

: The 2022 Panjabari daylight shooting and robbery were solved, revealing a six-member gang. Human Sacrifice Case : Details of a 2019 ritual killing were uncovered, leading to the arrest of five individuals across states.

: Details of a 2019 ritual killing were uncovered, leading to the arrest of five individuals across states. Cyber Crime Crackdown: In 2023-24, Guwahati Police resolved several cyber fraud cases, recovering over ₹3.75 crore and arresting 57 suspects from international call centers.

Key Achievements in 2024

Property Recovery : ₹11.12 crore worth of stolen property was recovered, marking a 56.55% recovery rate.

: ₹11.12 crore worth of stolen property was recovered, marking a 56.55% recovery rate. Cyber Operations : Cybercrime complaints surged, with 821 reported in 2024. Police recovered ₹3.75 crore and processed 268 requests to deactivate fake social media accounts.

: Cybercrime complaints surged, with 821 reported in 2024. Police recovered ₹3.75 crore and processed 268 requests to deactivate fake social media accounts. Drug Peddler Arrests: An ongoing anti-drug campaign led to numerous arrests.

Crime Against Women and Children

While crime against women, including rape and domestic violence, has seen a downward trend, Guwahati Police cracked several sensational cases. A child trafficking racket was exposed in February 2024, and perpetrators of heinous crimes against minors were swiftly apprehended.

Outgoing Commissioner’s Reflections

Expressing gratitude, Barah stated, “From tackling land scams to solving murder mysteries, we have strived to uphold public trust and justice.” He emphasised the role of media and his team in achieving these milestones, while urging continued focus on unresolved cases.