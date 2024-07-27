Guwahati crime branch arrests UCO Bank manager in land fraudulent case

Guwahati, July 27: The crime branch of Guwahati arrested the manager of the UCO Bank, Silpukhuri branch, in connection with a land scam on Friday night.

As per reports, the accused, Prasenjit Roy, was involved in fraudulently transferring the land of an elderly woman.

The arrest was made after the lady, identified as Prabha Bhattacharya, filed a complaint against the manager with the police.

It is reported that the woman had used her land documents as collateral for a bank loan. However, the accused claimed the documents as his own and fraudulently transferred the property into his name.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has left the investigation open, suspecting the involvement of additional officials in the case.