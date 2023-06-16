85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Crime Branch arrests three teer bookies, recovers cannabis and cash

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Crime Branch arrests three teer bookies, recovers cannabis and cash
AT Photo 

Guwahati, June 16: The Crime branch has arrested three teer bookies and recovered cannabis from their possession from Lal Ganesh area in Guwahati on Friday.

The Odalbakra police conducted a raid against illegal gambling following which three traders who were engaged in illegal teer gambling were arrested. An archery trader and two women were arrested by the police.

The police also recovered a huge quantity of cannabis and cash from the three traders who were running the illegal teer gambling racket. For a long time trading of cannabis was being done in the area, said sources.

The Assam Tribune


