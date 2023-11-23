Guwahati: Crime Branch arrested senior DC office employee in fraud case

Guwahati, Nov 23: Following a raid at his residence in Guwahati’s Kharguli area, the Crime Branch arrested the senior assistant registrar in the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner office on Thursday.

According to sources, the crime branch carried out a raid at the residence of the employee, identified as Nitul Das, this morning and recovered several incriminating materials.



This comes after an investigation based on a case registered in the cyber cell revealed information about the fraud committed by the accused employee, Nitul Das.



It may be mentioned that the raid conducted by the crime branch resulted in the recovery of volume registers, thumb impression books, fake official stamps, laptops, land records and stamp papers.



Furthermore, it has come to the fore that a huge fraud was committed online by a big racket. They were responsible for registering other people's land in the name of other people.

Nitul Das’ name surfaced in the case after questioning Advocate Moinul Haque and DTP operator of the Sub-Registrar office, Dhrubajyoti Barman, as part of the investigation.

Taking to the X platform, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “A huge racket involving the production of counterfeit land documents has been uncovered by the @GuwahatiPol today. After questioning an employee from the Sub-Registrar office in Guwahati and an advocate, the police obtained crucial information and conducted a raid at a location in Kharghuli. During the raid, various items, such as volume registers, thumb impression books, fake official stamps, laptops, land records, and stamp papers, were discovered. These items were being used to create fraudulent historical land records. The search is currently ongoing.”