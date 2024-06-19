Guwahati: CPI(M) stages protest against flyover construction

Guwahati, June 19: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) organised a human chain protest at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati on Wednesday, voicing their dissatisfaction with the ongoing flyover construction from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati.

The protest aims to address multiple grievances related to the safety and well-being of the citizens amid the construction activities.

The primary concern raised by the CPI (M) is the lack of safety measures at the construction site. They claimed that the flyover construction company has failed to install barricades on both sides of the work area, posing significant risks to public safety. This situation has forced the general public to navigate through open pits and damaged roads, creating a hazardous environment.

In addition to the safety issues, the construction has led to considerable inconvenience for the residents as it has caused severe dust and sand pollution. Moreover, the construction has triggered artificial floods, further complicating daily life for the affected people, the protestors claimed.

The protestors further stated that commercial activities have also taken a hit due to the chaotic construction process. The CPI (M) demanded that the authorities assess the commercial damage incurred during the construction period and arrange appropriate compensation for the affected businesses.

Speaking at the protest, a CPI (M) representative stated, “While the development of flyovers is crucial for the city's infrastructure, it should not come at the expense of public safety and well-being. The authorities must take immediate steps to mitigate the problems caused by the construction.”



