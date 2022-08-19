84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Cops rescue abducted child, one person arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Cops rescue abducted child, one person arrested
Representational image

Guwahati, Aug 19: In a horrific incident, a child was abducted in Guwahati on Thursday. The incident took place in the Dhirenpara area of the city during the wee hours of the morning at around 9:30 a.m.

The police were informed and conducted an investigation at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) under the supervision of ACP Nandini Kakati.

According to sources, the police were successful in rescuing the girl from Fatasil Ambari.

The kidnapper has been nabbed by the police and identified as Aijul Haque. It is reported that the police have taken the abductor into custody at Fatasil Ambari Police Station for further enquiry.

Over the past few days, Guwahati has been witnessing multiple cases of kidnapping. Previously, a two-and-a-half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified miscreants in Bharalumukh area of the city.

It was reported that the bike-borne miscreants snatched the infant from the mother's lap and fled away.

The police have conducted an investigation into the matter, but no such vital information regarding the incident has been traced so far.

