Guwahati cop found asleep during duty hours at Fatasil Ambari

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a surprising turn of events a police officer sentry duty UBC Nripendra Kumar during checking of Fatasil Ambari Police Station was found asleep in his working hour.

On repeated calling, Kumar did not respond. Later when he was finally pulled out of his sleep, he was found to be heavily drunk.

Following the incident Kumar’s blood alcohol content was checked using breath analyser and he was found to have a very high BAC of 263 mg/ 100 ml.

After the incident a GD entry has been made and photographs of the officer were also taken.

As per sources Kumar would be placed under suspension and dismissed from service for his casual behaviour.