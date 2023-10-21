Guwahati: Cop detained after ruckus created outside CM's residence

Guwahati, Oct 21: In an unusual incident, a police officer holding the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been sent to reserve closed after he was arrested on Friday night for creating a ruckus in an inebriated state outside the government quarter of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

According to reports, the arrested police official has been identified as Shahidul Ali, who was posted on deputation from Kokrajhar district at the chief minister’s official residence.

Ali’s disruptive behaviour outside the chief minister’s residence prompted his immediate arrest by the Dispur police.