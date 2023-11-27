Guwahati: Construction of RBI-Bamunimaidan Flyover begins, to be completed by 2026

Guwahati, Nov 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday appealed to the citizens of Guwahati for cooperation as the construction work of the state’s longest flyover between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office and Bamunimaidan has begun.

The chief minister informed that the state government is planning to complete the construction work of the flyover by 2026 to ease connectivity in the area.

Posting a short clip of the initial stage of the construction works, the chief minister captioned, “As promised, the work on Assam's longest flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan has begun. It will significantly ease connectivity in this choked stretch. I request all to cooperate during its construction. We aim to complete this important project by 2026.”

Earlier, in the inaugural ceremony of the Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati on August 30, 2023, the chief minister had informed that the bidding process for construction of the 6-kilometre flyover between the RBI office and Bamunimaidan was completed and the construction activities were set to begin soon.

The citizens noticed the barricades installed near Chandmari Colony bus stop later last week, marking the beginning of construction activities for the flyover.