Guwahati: Congress workers issued show cause notice for unexpected behaviour at Rajiv Bhavan

Guwahati, Dec 20: Following the unexpected behaviour inside the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Wednesday issued showcause notice to Congress workers Chayanika Konch and Jiban Kuli.

Both the workers have been asked to submit an explanatory reply to the party chief as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them within three days.

“Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah has expressed total displeasure at your unexpected behaviour and for violating Party Discipline at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati today. Media has published very negatively about this incident,” the notice reads.

This comes after two Congress workers were seen creating a ruckus inside the party office. The incident was captured on camera, wherein the workers were seen pulling each other's clothes.



