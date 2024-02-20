Guwahati: Commuters face traffic jam near Bhootnath due to temporary closure of road

Guwahati, Feb 20: A day after Public Works Department (PWD) announced temporary closure of a section of MG Road in Bhootnath and Machkhowa, the commuters have started to face huge traffic congestion in the area during the peak office hours on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, a section of MG Road in Bhootnath has been temporarily closed due to the ongoing construction of the new flyover connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati over the Brahmaputra River expected to be completed by the end of this month, with a scheduled inauguration. To alert commuters, the Guwahati Traffic Police on Monday issued a statement advising commuters to consider alternative routes during this period.

This morning, the commuters faced huge traffic congestion raising questions of which alternative route to consider.

One of the commuters said, “It has become very problematic for the daily commuters to reach destination due to this continuous construction works every now and then. The traffic police adviced us to consider alternative routes, but can they suggest us which alternate routes to take?”