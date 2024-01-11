Guwahati: CM’s Special Vigilance Cell raids residence of Excise Dept Secretary

Guwahati, Jan 11: A search operation was conducted at the residence of the Secretary of the Assam Excise Department in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to sources, the raid was carried out by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell at the residence of Indreswar Kalita, secretary of the Excise Department.



It has been learned that the raid was conducted in connection with a disproportionate asset case.



It may be mentioned that Indreswar Kalita previously served as Secretary of the Environment & Forest Department and was transferred to the Excise Department in April 2023.

