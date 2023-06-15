Guwahati: CM Sarma visits under-construction flyover site in Maligaon

Guwahati, Jun 15: Following the Maligaon incident where a slab fell from the under-construction flyover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on late Wednesday night visited the site and took a stock of the progress.

CM Sarma also visited the hospital where the injured are currently under treatment and enquired about their condition.

While speaking to the media, Sarma stated that the Flyover will will be opened before the Durga Puja festival this year.

Earlier Chief Minister Sarma stated that the construction of the Maligaon Flyover will be completed by July 31 2023 while the construction of the Zoo Road Flyover before starting the project was set to be completed by July 28 2023 which has now been extended.





A few hours ago, I went to inspect the ongoing construction of the Maligaon Flyover and also assessed the safety measures in place. pic.twitter.com/l7iTLtAkAu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 15, 2023



