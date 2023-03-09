84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: City witnesses huge sales of liquor on Holi

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: City witnesses huge sales of liquor on Holi
Representational Image 

Guwahati, March 9: As the nation celebrated the festival of colours with great enthusiasm, Assam also enjoyed the same to the fullest.

During the two-day festival of Holi, the state witnessed a huge number of sales of liquor that created a new record.

According to excise department, on March 7, liquor worth Rs. 9.58Cr was sold.

While on the other hand, on March 8, Rs. 1.04 Cr of liquor were sold that made a total of Rs. 10.62 Cr.

Meanwhile, Kamrup metro alone recorded a revenue of Rs. 5.18 crore.

