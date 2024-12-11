Guwahati citizens protest minority persecution in B'desh on Int'l Human Rights Day

Guwahati, Dec. 11: On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, hundreds of citizens in Guwahati on Tuesday organized a sit-in in front of the office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission against the persecution and repression of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Organized under the aegis of Lok Jagaran Mancha, Assam, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Interim Government of Bangladesh through the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati.

A group from Lok Jagran Manch, Assam, comprising Dhruba Prasad Baishya, Bijon Mahajan, and Diganta Biswas Sarma, met the Assistant High Commissioner and submitted the memorandum.

Earlier, a protest meeting was held at Navagraha Kali Mandir premises at Silpukhuri, where notable speakers underlined the importance of protecting Bangladesh Hindus.

Senior advocate Bijon Mahajan demanded assurance of safety of Bangladesh's persecuted Hindus and other minorities.

Kailash Sarma, a social activist, called for Muhammad Yunus' Nobel Peace prize to be cancelled.

Other well-known individuals, such as social activists Simantini Barua and Paramesh Dutta, vehemently criticized the Bangladesh Government for failing to protect the Hindu populace.

They also demanded the release of ISKON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested in Bangladesh.