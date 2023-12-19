Guwahati Child Abuse: Doctor steps forward to cover education expenses of affected minors

Guwahati, Dec 19: Months after the shocking and disturbing child abuse case reported in the city, a senior doctor at GNRC Hospitals stepped forward to cover the education expenses of the two minors who were physically, mentally and sexually abused by the infamous doctor couple, Dr Sangeeta Datta and her husband, Dr Waliul Islam.

The doctor, identified as Dr Navanil Barua, expressed deep concern for the future of two minors and how they lost their education following the incident.

In a Facebook post, Dr Barua wrote, “They both study in a posh school where my sons studied. Suddenly, for no fault of theirs, the two children lost their education- none of the so called concerned bothered about their education and future. It is left for the government now to arrange their education.”

“I publicly commit that if I can help in the education of these two children, I am willing to do it!” he added.

Commenting on the post, the support person of the victims and a child activist, Miguel Das Queah said, “…I will specially write to the Special Court to appoint you as a Support Person for bearing all the education related costs of the children.”

It may be mentioned that the shocking incident came to light in May this year, leading to the arrest of the doctor couple and their associates.

Eventually, shocking details were revealed of how previously claimed to be twins were not actually twins, rather, they were born from two different mothers.

