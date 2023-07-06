Guwahati Child Abuse Case: Sangeeta Dutta files complaint against manager

Guwahati, July 6: The controversial case of child abuse in Guwahati took a new turn after accused Dr Sangeeta Dutta has reportedly lodged a complaint against her manager stating that they have been framed by the latter.

Reportedly, Dutta filed the complaint from jail and claimed that her manager, Riju Roy, sexually abused the children and later framed the former and her husband.

The complaint was filed at Paltan Bazar police station and the police are yet to register it.

This comes at a time when the Paltan Bazar police on Monday filed a charge-sheet against the accused duo Dr Sangeeta Dutta and Waliul Islam.

The doctor duo was arrested on May 5, this year, for their alleged involvement in a child abuse case where the duo was accused of tying on of their adopted daughter on their terrace in the barring heat as punishment.

It is also to be mentioned that one of the minor girls had several injury marks on her body. The medical examination revealed that her private parts were burned with cigarettes.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered Assam Police to thoroughly investigate the alleged case of child abuse and complete the investigation within six months.