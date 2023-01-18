Guwahati: Chandmari Police seizes drugs and brown sugar, 2 held

Guwahati, Jan 18: In a major crackdown, the Chandmari Police along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) seized drugs and brown sugar in the city.

Two youths identified as Mintu Rahman and Bhaiti were arrested from the Assam Engineering Institute area.

The police recovered 60 drug containers and 4 packets of brown sugar from their possession. The drugs were stuffed in a scooter.

In its continued efforts to curb drug menace in the city, Chandmari police and SOG operations are still underway in different parts of Guwahati.