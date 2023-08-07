Guwahati: Chain snatcher shot in leg while trying to escape from police custody

Guwahati, Aug 7: A chain snatcher, identified as Arjun Saha, suffered bullet injury after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody in Guwahati.

As per sources, Arjun was arrested in a case related to snatching of chain by the Paltan Bazar Police. He was taken to Chandrapur for investigation by the police on Sunday night when he tried to escape from custody. He was then shot by the police following which his left leg was injured.

Saha was later rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.

Sources further revealed that Saha along with his wife Runjuma indulged in several theft cases including chain and mobile snatching. Several cases were also filed against the duo.

Moreover, there is a POCSO case registered against the accused at Geetanagar Police station. They were also involved in various incidents reported in Rehabari, Dispur and Gandhi Mandap area of Guwahati.

The husband-wife duo was arrested during a raid conducted by the police led by ADCP Nandini Kakati.

It has been alleged that the husband-wife duo also consumed drugs before committing serious crimes in the city and used fraudulent means like erasing numbers of the vehicles used in crime to escape arrest.