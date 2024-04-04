Guwahati: Car catches fire in Ganeshguri; no casualties reported

Guwahati, April 4: In a horrifying incident, a Swift Dzire car burst into flames in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area during the early hours of Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to sources, the incident took place on GS Road near Ganeshguri flyover, where the car suddenly caught fire in the middle of the road. It is suspected that the car caught fire due to mechanical failure.

Meanwhile, the fire department swiftly responded and fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames. However, the vehicle was gutted in the fire.