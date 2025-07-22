Guwahati cab drivers shave heads over high cuts by apps, demand govt intervention

Guwahati, July 22: Scores of app-based cab drivers gathered in Guwahati’s Sachal on Tuesday to register a dramatic protest — by collectively tonsuring their heads.

Led by the Assam Rajyik Chalak Santha, the drivers raised slogans, demanded urgent government intervention in what they called worsening working conditions under platform aggregators like Uber, Ola, and Rapido.

“The government is indifferent to us, and we hope seeing our tonsured heads will make them take notice,” said one of the protesting drivers.

At the heart of the protest is the growing resentment against what the drivers allege is an “exploitative system run by cab aggregators”. For every Rs 100 earned, they claim, 30–40% is deducted as commission — a practice the protesters believe goes against a Supreme Court order.

“The aggregators are violating court orders, but the Assam Transport Department has done little to stop them,” a driver said.

Debt, dwindling profits & shrinking livelihood

Several drivers voiced concerns about diminishing profits amid rising fuel costs and traffic congestion.

“Uber pays us Rs 140–150 for a 10-km ride between 5 am and 2 pm. But traffic and fuel prices mean Rs 100 is gone in fuel alone. That leaves us with a paltry Rs 40 — how do we support our families on that?” asked another cabbie.

Many also said they are reeling under debt, having taken loans to purchase commercial vehicles only to see the state permit private vehicles to operate commercially — drastically affecting their business.

“We invested Rs 2–3 lakh from our savings and are now Rs 5–7 lakh in debt. But when private vehicles are allowed to take rides, we lose passengers. What was the point of registering commercial cabs?” a protestor questioned.









The cab drivers staged a protest in Sachal on Tuesday (AT Photo)





Airport woes & harassment

Drivers also cited issues at the Guwahati airport, where new parking fees post the Adani Group’s takeover have further affected their earnings.

“Earlier, we could pick up a few passengers from the airport. Now we’re driven away by police if we’re seen outside the designated zones — all because parking charges are so high. Why should Assamese drivers pay to an outsider capitalist?” said one driver.

Some alleged being forced to sleep in their cars, unable to pay rent or meet basic family needs. “There are drivers who haven’t seen their families in weeks. Some have taken extreme steps under pressure,” another added grimly.

'We are Assamese youth with simple dreams’

Urging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene, the drivers said they were ready to escalate their protests if their demands are not heard.

“We are Assamese youth with simple dreams. Either the Chief Minsiter addresses our issues or lets us die protesting. We’ll take to the streets again if nothing changes,” said a visibly agitated protestor.

The Assam Rajyik Chalak Santha has warned of more intense demonstrations if state authorities fail to respond.