Guwahati: Businessman found dead inside shop in Bhangagarh

Guwahati, Jan 10: In a tragic incident, the body of a businessman was found inside his business establishment in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Bajrang Traders where the body of the businessman, identified as Basudev Sarma, was found. The deceased is a resident of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the matter.

The police said that Basudev was in huge debt which may have been the reason behind the extreme step.