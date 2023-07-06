85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Bus rams into three vehicles in Ganeshguri

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Bus rams into three vehicles in Ganeshguri
AT Photo

Guwahati, Jul 6: A horrific road accident took place in Guwahati on Thursday morning where a speeding city bus bearing registration number AS 01 HC 1483 collided with three private vehicles in Ganeshguri flyover.

As per reports the occupants of the vehicles received minor injuries.

Following the horrific accident, a huge traffic jam occurred at the Ganeshguri Flyover, meanwhile Dispur police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The Assam Tribune


