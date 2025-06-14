Guwahati breathes easy as rains break heatwave, but flooded roads return

Guwahati, June 14: After a gruelling week of high heat and humidity, Guwahati received a burst of relief on Saturday afternoon as heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed the city.

The showers brought down the temperature sharply, offering a welcome break from the heat that had gripped the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati recorded daytime temperatures of up to 37°C on Friday, with humidity levels reaching 92%.

Saturday's rain helped cool the city, with maximum temperatures dropping to around 29–32°C by evening, as per the Guwahati Meteorological Centre at LGBI Airport.

The IMD said the rain was caused by multiple cyclonic circulations over Central Assam, South Bangladesh and parts of the Bay of Bengal.

A trough from Bangladesh to Odisha further increased moisture flow into the region, triggering widespread rainfall.

Going ahead, the IMD has forecast more rain in the coming days. For June 15, heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in isolated areas.

Between June 16 and 18, moderate to very heavy rainfall is likely across most parts of Assam, including Guwahati.

For residents, especially schoolchildren and office-goers, the downpour came as a huge relief.

“We couldn’t concentrate in class for the past few days. It was so hot, I felt dizzy during the last period. Today’s rain felt like a blessing. I finally got to sleep after school,” said 12-year-old Aayushi Dey.

Class IX student Raktim Saikia echoed the sentiment. “Our uniforms were soaked in sweat even before the first bell. Today was the first time I felt comfortable in days,” he said.

However, the welcome showers also brought back Guwahati’s familiar monsoon problem—urban flooding.

A brief spell of rain was enough to inundate low-lying areas such as Wireless, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon and parts of Lokhra. Waterlogged roads led to traffic congestion and slowed movement across several parts of the city. Despite the inconvenience, most residents expressed relief.

Earlier this week, the rising temperatures had caused a spike in heat-related illnesses across the state. Unofficial reports suggest that over 10 people may have died due to the heat—four in Guwahati, two in Barak Valley, and four from other districts.

In response, the Education Department had asked all District Commissioners to take precautionary measures. Kamrup Metro district revised school timings, asking government-run schools to operate from 7:30 am to 12 noon.

“Even with the early hours, the heat was just unbearable. This rain is a real relief,” said Anima Barman, a parent from Zoo Road.

With more rain on the horizon and a gradual drop in temperatures, many in Guwahati are hopeful that the worst of the summer heatwave is behind them.