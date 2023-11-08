Guwahati: Body of youth discovered near Barsapara Stadium

Guwahati, Nov 8: In a grim turn of events, the dead body of a young man was discovered in the heart of Guwahati.

The body was found in close proximity to gate 7 of Barsapara Stadium, located in the Dhirenpara area of the city. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Boro.

Initial assessments suggest foul play may have led to his demise, with indications pointing towards a possible act of violence. Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. However, they suspect robbery as a potential motive as they have not recovered any purse or other belongings from the deceased.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.