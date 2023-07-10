85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Body of unidentified woman found floating in Hatigaon

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Body of unidentified woman found floating in Hatigaon
X

AT Photo 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, July 10: The body of an unidentified woman was found floating near Khanka Eidgah Maidan in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Monday.

As per sources, the locals first spotted the body floating in the Bahini River. They later informed officials about the incident following which an investigation has been initiated.

The identity of the woman is yet to be established.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Body of unidentified woman found floating in Hatigaon

Guwahati, July 10: The body of an unidentified woman was found floating near Khanka Eidgah Maidan in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Monday.

As per sources, the locals first spotted the body floating in the Bahini River. They later informed officials about the incident following which an investigation has been initiated.

The identity of the woman is yet to be established.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X