Guwahati: Body of unidentified woman found floating in Hatigaon

Guwahati, July 10: The body of an unidentified woman was found floating near Khanka Eidgah Maidan in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Monday.
As per sources, the locals first spotted the body floating in the Bahini River. They later informed officials about the incident following which an investigation has been initiated.
The identity of the woman is yet to be established.
Guwahati, July 10: The body of an unidentified woman was found floating near Khanka Eidgah Maidan in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Monday.
As per sources, the locals first spotted the body floating in the Bahini River. They later informed officials about the incident following which an investigation has been initiated.
The identity of the woman is yet to be established.