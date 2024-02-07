Guwahati: Body of newborn found abandoned in garbage dumpster

Guwahati, Feb 7: In a heart-wrenching incident, the body of a newborn baby was found abandoned in a garbage dumpster in Guwahati’s Kumarpara area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the body was found in a dustbin at BR Phukan Road under the jurisdiction of Bharalumukh Police Station. The passersby spotted the body and immediately informed the police at 1 pm.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection with the incident.