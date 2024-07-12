Guwahati: Body of missing man stuffed inside gunny bag found in Maligaon

Guwahati, July 12: In a shocking incident, the body of a missing man stuffed inside a gunny bag was found behind a housing complex in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Thursday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as 32-year-old Raghavendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Paltan Bazar, had been missing for a few days, and his family lodged a missing complaint at a local police station several days ago.

The missing man, stuffed in a gunny bag, was recovered by Guwahati Police in the Maligaon area.

The police suspected it to be a case of murder and launched an investigation into the matter.