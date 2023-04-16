85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Body of man found hanging in residential area at Beltola

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Body of man found hanging in residential area at Beltola
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, April 16: A sensational incident took place in Guwahati on Sunday where a man’s body was discovered hanging at a gate of house number 25 in Saurabh Nagar, Beltola.

The deceased has been identified as Subal Dev Verma from Tripura.

As per reports, the body of the deceased was dumped by some miscreants at the gate.

Later the house owner spotted the body and immediately informed the police and a probe into the situation was started right away.

