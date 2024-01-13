Guwahati: Bodies of two infants found at Lachit Ghat

Guwahati, Jan 13: In a shocking incident, the mortal remains of two infants were found in Guwahati’s Lachit Ghat on Thursday.

According to initial information, the bodies of the infants, believed to be aged around five to six months old, were found by the officials of Bharalumukh Police Station near a dug-out pit at Lachit Ghat. It is suspected that the miscreants dug the pit to bury the bodies, however, they left them beside the pits. While one of the deceased infants was a male, the other was a female.

Acting swiftly on the matter, the Guwahati Police sought information from hospitals regarding recent births after the recovery of the bodies.

The police sought details of recent parents who have given birth across hospitals in Guwahati while looking into several other angles simultaneously.