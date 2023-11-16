Guwahati: Blood broker caught red-handed at GMCH

Guwahati, Nov 16: One blood broker was caught red-handed by an employee at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while selling blood on Thursday.

According to sources, the accused with the surname Sheikh was caught by the GMCH employee while he was accepting Rs. 10,000 from whom he sold the blood.

Talking to the reporters, GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma said, “Today, the in-charge of our blood bank, Dr. Dipankar Baruah received a complaint that a person was selling blood in exchange for Rs. 10,000. Following this, our employee caught the accused red-handed. As of now, we have handed him over to the police for further legal proceedings.”

“During interrogation, he confessed that 10 more people are involved in the illegal selling of money in return for money. The police is going look for it further,” he added.