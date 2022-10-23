84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Biker killed after hitting rope tied across road by builders

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Biker killed after hitting rope tied across road by builders
Guwahati, Oct 23: A youth identified as Ajit Jha was killed after colliding with a taut rope which was tied in the middle of the road by builders.

The incident took place in Fancy Bazar area in Guwahati when the youth hit the rope tied across the road and dragged off to the middle of the road. The youth who is a student of Pragjyotish College died on the spot.

As per sources, the rope was pulled in the middle of the road without informing the administration by the builders.

The Assam Tribune


