Guwahati: Biker critically injured after hitting water tanker parked in middle of road

Guwahati, Nov 20: In a horrible incident, a bike rider sustained severe injuries after hitting a water tanker parked in the middle of the road in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area on Sunday night.

The incident was reported near City Centre, where the water tanker was parked in the middle of the road for some unknown reasons without any warning signs for the commuters.

The bike rider commuting through the road hit the parked vehicle and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

It may be mentioned that usually when a vehicle breaks down in the middle of the road, small branches of trees with leaves are stuck to the vehicles visible for the commuters to avoid any fatal accident, however, in this case no such tree branches were seen.