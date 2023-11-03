Guwahati: Bike-borne miscreants snatch woman’s chain at gunpoint

Guwahati, Nov 3: The prowl of chain snatchers has been on the rise in Guwahati, with yet another incident being reported from the Hengrabari area of Guwahati.

As per sources, two miscreants snatched the chain from a woman’s neck and sped away on a two-wheeler.

The incident took place in the morning near the DC office in Hengrabari. Moreover, when the woman tried to stop the bikers, they threatened her with a pistol and disappeared from the scene.

Meanwhile, the victim has lodged a complaint at Dispur police station in connection with the incident. Police have registered a case and started an investigation but have not been able to find the miscreants so far.

Increasing incidents of snatching in Guwahati have now become a concern for the residents and a challenge for the law enforcing agencies. Women are more vulnerable as the snatchers are mainly targeting them during morning and evening hours in different parts of the city.